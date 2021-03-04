Hawaii health officials report 6 cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii have been confirmed to have the B.1.1.7 variant, according to the state health department’s weekly cluster report.

According to the report released on Thursday, March 4, the six cases are represented in two households on Oahu, and none of them had any recent travel history.

No links or common exposures were found between the two households, and an infection source was not identified for either household, the report said.

In one household, two adults experienced mild symptoms beginning in mid-January. A few days later, two children tested positive for COVID-19, although without symptoms themselves. Investigation revealed that both children attended preschool while potentially infectious. Thirty-eight close contacts were identified and underwent quarantine.

In the other household, two adults experienced mild to moderate symptoms beginning in late January. Both of them went to work while potentially infectious. However, one primarily worked remotely and the other reported to have followed strict physical distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Investigators worked with the employers of both adults and found no additional cases.

The Hawaii State Department of Health encourages everyone to get vaccinated when eligible and to continue following COVID-19 prevention actions, such as wearing masks, physical distancing, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.