Health officials concerned about gatherings over Labor Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Labor Day weekend is here and health officials are concerned.

Under current restrictions, beaches and parks are off limits on Oahu and Hawaii Island.

Large gatherings were witnessed during Memorial Day and the 4th of July weekends, but the concern is the rise in case numbers that followed those holiday weekends.

Memorial Day was the state’s first time to enjoy a holiday weekend following the original shut down.

On that day, May 25, there were zero cases reported in Hawaii and hundreds of people packed beaches.

Three weeks later on June 15, the state counted eight cases.

On July 4, the state had 24 cases of COVID-19.

Three weeks later, on July 25, the state reported 73 cases, and the numbers continued to climb to now.

“Yeah, I am concerned,” said Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green. “I’m going to be taking call at the hospital [this weekend on Big Island], but if you’re not a healthcare provider or in some type of essential work, please stay home.”

Honolulu residents can be in the water, but not on the beach, and gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited with anyone outside of your household. Residents are not allowed to visit the homes of family or friends unless it’s for an essential business like dropping off medications.

On Hawaii island, gatherings are also prohibited and beaches and parks are closed.

“We’re not going to restrict access to the shoreline but we are going to prohibit and enforce people from camping, setting up tents, bringing out coolers, that kind of stuff, congregating in groups,” explained Sgt. Jason Grouns with Hawaii Island Police.

He said it depends on the event taking place as to whether they will issue a warning or hand out a citation.

Lt. Gov Green said he’s glad Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim implemented restrictions ahead of the long holiday weekend.

“I’m very relieved because they could have had a terrible outcome after Labor Day had they let what’s 34 cases today blossomed into 100 or more,” he said.

Since the second closure of beaches and parks happened on Oahu, Honolulu Police have not been issuing warnings but handing out citations.

HPD said COVID enforcement teams will be working over the three-day weekend and the hotline is staffed. They said they hotline has still been receiving 100 phone calls a day.

HPD is asking the public to comply with the emergency orders.

Green said he wants to see numbers decrease below 200.

“I don’t think there’s going to be much activity at the beaches this Labor Day weekend because the police are out and they will fine you,” he explained. “This is the time to lay low. I mean it.”

He said he’s not sure if the stay-at-home order will be extended for Oahu past Thursday but anticipates beaches, parks and trails will re-open with limitations. He said all of that will depend on how it goes this weekend.

“Not having gatherings–that’s critical. So if we do that, we’ll see the numbers come down, we’re right at the turning point now,” he explained.

The HPD hotline number is 723-3900 or you can email complaints and violations to HPDcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.

