Health officials ask for a smaller, quieter Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and medical experts remains the same: Social gatherings with people from different households continues to be a risk for transmitting COVID-19, regardless of the occasion.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The federal advisory for the winter holidays asks people to consider the risks associated with travel and seeing loved ones who may be impacted harder by COVID-19.

San Francisco-based doctor of internal medicine Toni Brayer said, she would not advise people to gather outside of their own bubble.

“People want to extend that bubble and involve other bubbles and that’s where we run into problems,” Dr. Brayer said. “Hopefully, people can be outside and keeping a distance, that is very effective. If you’re inside, it’s quite okay as the host to say, you know, I’m only comfortable with people wearing masks in the house.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is among the doctors and lawmakers calling on residents to reconsider any big plans.

“Please don’t have a large Christmas gathering or party if can help it, or New Year’s party, please don’t do that,” Green said. “I do think we’ll see the spread and see a lot of cases in January if we do.”

Health officials have said, Hawaii has the advantage of having a low number of COVID-19 cases compared to other states as the vaccine rolls out.

Green said, “The exciting time, I think, for most people will be when we set up these pods for the community out there, like mass vaccinations pods, and that’s going to be in stage two or three.”

Vaccinations for the general public are likely still months away, so preventing the spread of the virus during the holidays is a priority for now.

The CDC said there are ways to make a celebration safer like planning ahead and knowing who to expect. They also recommend guests to bring their own food and utensils, as well as to gather outside while maintaining six feet of distance.

People should wear a mask indoors and outdoors, and health officials are asking people to avoid shouting and singing in close proximity to others since the virus is transmitted through droplets.

“Again, if you have someone coming into your home from the outside, you have to keep that distance you can’t get close,” Brayer said. “You can’t rub your cheek against their cheek because it is that close droplet transmission that spreads the virus.”