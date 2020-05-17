Health Korea donates to Honolulu police, healthcare workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health Korea donated medical masks to police force and health care workers on May 15.

According to the company, it gave out 5,000 masks to those at CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department and 10,000 masks to the Hawaii Nurses Association.

“We at Health Korea believe that pooling resources and cooperating as a society will enable the fight to be won quicker. With this in mind, we will be donating medical masks for police and medical staff battling the virus to show our respect and support for these heroes,” said the company in a statement.