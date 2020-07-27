Health investigators search for bar patrons for contact tracing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public health authorities from the Department of Health are advising anyone who may have patronized two Honolulu bars to step forward and contact their physicians for follow-up.

The two bars involved are Brix & Bones located at 1217 Hopaka St. and Arena 808 located at 1020 Keeaumoku St., and the time-period of visits is between July 16-26. So far five 5 cases of COVID-19 are associated with exposure to the virus at these establishments. In addition, as many as seven 7 positive cases are potentially associated with these clusters.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said, “Given the conditions associated with this cluster, we’re concerned there may be more persons exposed than are or can be identified through our investigations. In the interest of public health we’re asking anyone who was in either of these bars during the 10-day period to consult their healthcare provider to consider being tested for COVID-19.” Park added that concerning findings discerned by investigators include inconsistent wearing of masks, physical distancing, and other operations, not consistent with current county rules.

DOH is again reminding people to avoid being in large groups, especially without masks and physical distancing. The department continues to investigate a cluster associated with related funeral events, in which at least 36 cases have been confirmed.

