Health Department investigates COVID-19 cluster involving 7 people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health is investigating a cluster of seven extended family members.

DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson says the state’s Public Housing Authority, the county, and a community health center are providing outreach.

“The first cases were identified at least a couple weeks ago, and were identified as of high concern given the relatively crowded conditions that exist there and the extended family situations,” said Dr. Anderson.

The Public Housing Director says that they are able to confirm only one case connected to a Kalihi Valley Homes resident. He says staff has distributed face masks and information in several languages about COVID-19 to residents.