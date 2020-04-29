Health department conducts first virtual health inspection

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This pandemic has forced many businesses to change the way they operate.
Tuesday morning, the health department’s food safety branch conducted its first virtual restaurant inspection at Raising Canes’ new Hawaii Kai location.
The restaurant is now allowed to do drive-thru business.
An in-person, follow-up inspection will still need to be done within 30 days after the governor lifts the emergency proclamation.
