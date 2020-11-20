Health clinic hosts drive-through flu shot event for TRICARE beneficiaries

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (KHON2) — Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic (DDHC) is offering drive-through flu shots to interested participants.

The drive-through event began on Nov. 19 and is expected to continue Friday, Nov. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic says there will be adult and pediatric lanes set up, in which all passengers over the age of nine will be directed to the adult lane. Vehicles with at least one child under nine will be directed to the pediatric lane.

Participants will be directed to drive into a warehouse where staff will administer the vaccine while patients remain in their cars.

“We’ve taken our best practices from our COVID-19 pharmacy drive-through services and operationalized a safe and convenient option for our beneficiaries to get the flu shot,” said Col. Anthony King, commander of DDHC.

DDHC says face coverings will be required at all times. The facility also asks that participants wear short sleeve shirts and advise that children under six-years-old wear shorts.

The drive-through is available to TRICARE eligible beneficiaries including family

members and retirees.

Text the word “FLU” to 31996 for directions, hours of operation, and

updates.

For more information, visit their website.