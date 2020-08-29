HONOLULU (KHON2) — Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is inviting Hawaii’s healthcare heroes to enjoy a vacation–all on the company.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
From September 15, 2020, through January 31, 2021, nurses and respiratory therapists and their families can stay at an Outrigger Hotel for free.
See below for the terms and conditions:
- Nurses and respiratory therapists at all Hawaii State acute care facilities are eligible.
- Provide your Hawaii State work identification card for proof of eligibility.
- One free night per eligible nurse per stay.
- Stays can be extended for up to seven nights at a preferred first responder rate.
- Must book by September 30, 2020.
- Stays can be redeemed for travel dates of September 8, 2020, to January 31, 2021, at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.
- Some blackout dates apply.
To redeem, call 1-800-688-7444 and mention “Buy One, Give One.”
Latest Stories on KHON2
- O’ahu to hold monthly siren and emergency alert system test
- Health care heroes invited to enjoy a night with Outrigger Hotels and Resorts for free
- WATCH: Hawaii gov. discusses COVID surge testing on H-3 Freeway
- Woman who attended first March on Washington in 1963 returns to march with her family in 2020
- The Korner Pocket Bar and Grill on the Big Island reopens after fixing COVID-19 violations