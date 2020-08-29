Health care heroes invited to enjoy a night with Outrigger Hotels and Resorts for free

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is inviting Hawaii’s healthcare heroes to enjoy a vacation–all on the company.

From September 15, 2020, through January 31, 2021, nurses and respiratory therapists and their families can stay at an Outrigger Hotel for free.

See below for the terms and conditions:

Nurses and respiratory therapists at all Hawaii State acute care facilities are eligible.

Provide your Hawaii State work identification card for proof of eligibility.

One free night per eligible nurse per stay.

Stays can be extended for up to seven nights at a preferred first responder rate.

Must book by September 30, 2020.

Stays can be redeemed for travel dates of September 8, 2020, to January 31, 2021, at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.

Some blackout dates apply.

To redeem, call 1-800-688-7444 and mention “Buy One, Give One.”

