Health banners along Kalakaua Boulevard advocate coronavirus safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Banners went up along Kalakaua Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 10, to remind tourists and residents about the “three W’s” of COVID safety — wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The banners were placed on 36 lamp posts starting at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The public health campaign is the result of a partnership between the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, the Waikiki Business Improvement District and the City and County of Honolulu.

The 36 banners were paid for with funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.