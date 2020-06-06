Head of Hawaii’s Labor Department reportedly on leave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The head of the Labor Department is on leave.
The department says that Scott Murakami has been on leave since Monday, June 1, but did not provide any further information.
Murakami’s leave comes as Hawaii faces record unemployment due to the pandemic.
