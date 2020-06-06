Live Now
Head of Hawaii’s Labor Department reportedly on leave

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The head of the Labor Department is on leave.

The department says that Scott Murakami has been on leave since Monday, June 1, but did not provide any further information.

Murakami’s leave comes as Hawaii faces record unemployment due to the pandemic.

