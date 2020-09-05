Head of DOH contact tracing back at work after initiating own leave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After initiating her leave, which KHON2 found out on Wednesday, the Department of Health’s contact tracing head is back at work.

The health department confirmed on Friday, Sept. 4, that Dr. Roberson is working with Deputy Director Wanette Wong Tomiyasu, who is managing the Disease Outbreak Control Division.

“Emily Roberson is continuing her work on increasing the efficiency, capacity, reach and effectiveness of disease investigation as the branch chief,” said DOH officials in a statement.

The Disease Outbreak Control Division includes more than 30 full-time positions working on controlling and preventing infectious diseases in the state. They are supported by roughly 200 contact tracers, including 30 members of the National Guard, 70 DOH public health nurses, more than 50 other DOH staff members, and more than 50 RCUH trained contracted staff and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers. More than 100 additional individuals statewide are also trained and ready to be activated to conduct contact tracing.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, KHON2 found that Dr. Roberson initiated her own leave, citing frustrations with the department’s chain of command, Always Investigating reported.

The next day, Dr. Sarah Park took a paid leave of absence.

Contact tracing came under Park’s purview until Dr. Emily Roberson filled a vacancy in July as chief of the Disease Investigation Branch, a position that had been vacant since at least spring 2020 when the department advertised hiring had opened for the position.

It was also announced earlier this week that DOH Director Bruce Anderson will be retiring from his position on Sept. 15. Dr. Libby Char will take over as interim director.

