HCCC updates COVID-19 data to reflect 119 total active positive inmate cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, June 11, the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reported 40 positive COVID-19 cases and 30 negative cases. The total active positive inmate cases at the facility now stands at 119 cases.

Of the 33 staff results received, one was positive and the rest were negative.

Two staff members remain hospitalized. One HCC employee has recovered and was cleared to return to duty. Active positive staff cases at the facility are now seven cases.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to recommend that all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the vaccine. Testing continues statewide at all facilities.

