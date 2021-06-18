HCCC transfers inmates to other facilities to alleviate overcrowding, curb spread of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twenty-eight inmates from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) have been transferred to the Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) and Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) to help alleviate overcrowding at the Big Island facility.

“We have made no secret of the fact that our jails, especially HCCC, are overcrowded. The COVID-19 pandemic adds an extra burden to these facilities,” said Max Otani, PSD Director.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Otani said after looking at options to temporarily free up some space, PSD expedited an agreement with a private charter to fly inmates who were medically cleared of coronavirus to Oahu. HCCC now has more space to medically isolate and quarantine inmates, Otani said.

On Thursday, June 17, HCCC updated its number of total active positive inmate cases to 79. The number of hospitalized staff remains unchanged at two; active positive staff cases remains at four.

PSD reports that of the 28 inmates who flew to Oahu, 18 of them are sentenced felons who were scheduled to be transferred to HCF; three sentenced felons went to WCCC, and seven are pre-trial felons who are being temporarily held at HCF. Those seven inmates will return to HCCC once the outbreak has been mitigated. Six other inmates were transferred to Kulani Correctional Facility.

Only inmates who have been vaccinated, and/or tested negative were considered. The newly admitted inmates were placed in an intake quarantine, which is in line with PSD’s Pandemic Plan and based on DOH and CDC guidelines for correctional facilities.