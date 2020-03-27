HAWAIISTRONG: Super foster families open hearts and homes during COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dogs are a mans best friend and in these difficult times, that is most certainly true.

Some families are finding a much needed friend in their new foster pets.

Families are taking advantage of social distancing with new furry friends.

The Hawaiian Humane Society has seen a 150 percent spike with 250 animals currently in emergency foster care. Meanwhile, the Maui Humane Society has 14 dogs in foster homes while Kauai hit a record breaking 51 foster animals taken in.

Getting animals into foster care is crucial for all humane societies during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Having less animals in the shelter to care for on a daily basis is absolutely critical to being able to provide a good quality of life for those animals for that we do have in the shelter,” said Mirah Horowitz, Executive Director of the Kauai Humane Society.

While it may be a stressful time for humans, four legged friends are happier than ever.

Humane societies around the state are grateful for those who are opening their hearts and homes to animals in need.

The Kauai Humane Society is offering virtual meet and greets if you’re interested in finding a foster. For more information, click here.

For information on how you can become a foster parent at the Hawaiian Humane Society, click here.