HAWAIISTRONG: “Stay Home Kauai” helping kupuna in need during COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A Kauai community member is stepping up and helping to provide for kupuna during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

With the state under stay-at-home restrictions, Eric Pomroy is utilizing his time out of the house for a good cause.

“I’m able body and willing I didn’t see a reason to not to try to do something because I was even going to the store and noticing the social distancing you see this poor old lady kind of cruising around and you don’t want to be so close to them but at the same time I want to help her, this was a way to try to just do something,” said Eric Pomroy, founder of Stay Home Kauai.

Help is exactly what Pomroy is providing through his program..”Stay Home Kauai.”

“Right now they can go to our website it kind of explains who we are what we’re doing and on the bottom it gives a list it’s just a suggested list of basic necessities and it says please pick up to five things like bread, rice, eggs, couple of different types of veggies and fruits and then there’s the other so if there’s a special request if there’s something that they just can’t live without we’ll do everything we can to try to find it.”

The delivery service is for kupuna 65 and older who need basic necessities but don’t want to leave their homes.

With the help of some friends, Pomroy is balancing working from home and making six deliveries per day. The program is free of charge and the feedback is priceless.

To learn more about Stay at Home Kauai and how to get involved or donate to the program, click here.