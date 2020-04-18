HawaiiStrong: Sound and lighting company is the pulse behind the heartbeat of Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many Waikiki hotels are creating light displays on their properties to shine a message of hope amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a local light and sound company is taking those displays to the next level.

Despite being out of work, Mystical Sounds Production is giving back for free during these trying times. The company spent over 70 hours and four days programming a pulsing heart display on the Marriott Waikiki Hotel.

“Whatever we need to do to keep Hawaii going you know there’s so much news about the pandemic and so stressful and I’m going through the same thing and this our way we do entertainment this our way to give back to state of Hawaii and to the whole world,” said Joe Ho, President of Mystical Sounds Production.

Ho says if any other hotels need helping with their own light displays, the would work endless amount of hours again to get it done.

To learn more about Mystical Sounds Production, click here.