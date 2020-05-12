HawaiiStrong: Moanalua High School student uses senior project to help community during COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There’s no doubt this will be a unique senior year to look back on, but Lian Muneno is making sure she’s leaving behind a meaningful and memorable high school career.

“I created these coloring pages because I wanted to give something back to my community especially in these time of stress and timidness,” said Muneo a senior at Moanalua High School.

This Moanalua High School senior is using her senior project to reach beyond just her teachers and peers.

“My senior project was to create an actual coloring book a whole coloring book but because of this whole COVID-19 thing it got kind of postponed so I was like okay how can we make it more accessible to the community.”

The coloring pages are available to the public through Muneno’s website.

“There’s 16 right now and we made them all different levels so if you don’t want to waste a lot of ink you can do ones that aren’t really full-paged but we do have full page ones.”

The idea initially sparked at the beginning of the school year. Muneno would later learn her project would become even more valuable during these uncertain times.

“I think it’s just super important for us to relax have a little time to ourselves and think about what we’re grateful for and that’s what coloring really means to me, relaxing and resetting your mind so it can be more powerful in the future.”

The senior says she would love to work with a non-profit organization and plan a charity event where every coloring page completed will earn the organization a certain amount of donations.

“I just always loved the feeling of knowing I’m helping others because that just makes me more fulfilled and more happy like I’m putting joy into someone else’s life just by doing my passion and what I love.”

As this chapter closes, Muneno is excited for the next adventure at Northern Arizona University. She’ll major in communications and pursue a photo journalism career.

“Thank you to all the people that have been supporting me it really means a lot I know that sounds corny but it really does mean a lot to me so thank you so much.”