HawaiiStrong: Maui Police Department is giving back to keiki and kupuna during Coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Maui Police Department is stepping up and doing their part to kokua the kupuna and give back to the keiki on the Valley Isle.

Lt. Audra Sellers and Officer Marjorie Kahookele-Pea created the “Kokua Our Kupuna” program.

“It started with toilet paper, hand sanitizing, cleansing products, things like that and that was very important for them to have. So we decided to go out and collect from our community and see if people wanted to give up and donate some of their supplies and we had really good support and outpouring from businesses,” said Officer Kahookele-Pea.

Officers are working together to get the donations boxed and out the door. MPD has teamed up with non-profit organizations to distribute donations to kupuna in need.

That’s not all, Maui police officers are having some fun while giving back to keiki with special birthday surprises.

“Again Officer Marjorie came up with this, somebody had contacted her and said they saw some police involved in doing birthday surprises and we talked about it and said is this something we could do here and we said yeah let’s try it,” said Lt. Sellers.

“We got a little goodie bag together and we decided how we could do it with social distancing and got some of our recruits together to help us sing and from there it went to the next child,” Officer Kahookele-Pea said.

Whether it’s through “Kokua Our Kupuna” or a little birthday surprise, Lt. Sellers and Officer Kahookele-Pea say it’s their duty to serve and protect the community especially during these trying times.

If you’d like to make a donation to the MPD or learn how you can get involved, click here.