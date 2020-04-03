HawaiiStrong: Local photographer keeps families smiling with Front Steps Project

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A local photographer is finding a unique way to bring people joy during these times of social distancing.

KC Lostetter is cooking up a new way to keep people smiling while staying at home.

It’s called the front steps project. The initiative started in Massachusetts and made its way here to the islands.

Lostetter put her photography skills to work while keeping her distance by doing photo shoots at people’s front steps.

Once the perfect photo is captured, the final pictures are Lostetter’s gift to you. All she asks for in return is a donation to the Girls & Boys Club of Hawaii.

Unfortunately, the front steps project is on hold due to stay at home orders, but Lostetter hopes to continue a different project once the pandemic passes.

To learn more about the Front Steps Project, click here.