HawaiiStrong: Local jewelry business shares gift of aloha to healthcare workers for Nurses Appreciation Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Leighton Lam Designs was busy dishing out hundreds of pieces of jewelry before the Coronavirus. With production on pause, the business shifted gears for a bigger project.

“We manufacture jewelry and we do pretty high volume and that had basically come to a complete stand still and I said well we’re not going to sell any jewelry until things reopen, but we can certainly give it away to people we’d like to appreciate,” said Leighton Lam, President of Leighton Lam Designs.

The pandemic hit close to home for Lam with his son-in-law at the frontline of the outbreak as a doctor at Castle Medical Center. With concern growing, so did Lam’s drive to give back to healthcare workers.

“The doctors, the whole medical system, you’re the backbone of everything. The nurses are the people who are really in the trenches to make everything happen, they more so then ever now need to be appreciated,” said Lam.

Lam donated over 700 “Liv-n-Aloha” necklaces to Kapiolani, Straub and Castle hospitals.

“So we have been very blessed to be recipients of a variety of donations, many of them being fabric masks and food but to receive a donation of beautiful jewelry made by Leighton Lam really just lifted the spirits of all of our essential workers,” said Emily Naula from the Kapional Medical Center for Women and Children.

Through Lam’s jewelry donation, he hopes these frontline workers will know they are appreciated and cherish his gift of aloha.

“I think it’s just so so important to show appreciation to our frontline nurses who are working day and night to provide the best care possible to our families in Hawaii and just letting them know now that they’re thought of and everything that they do matters and it makes a huge difference,” said Naula.