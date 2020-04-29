HawaiiStrong: Local boy creates children’s book to help keiki cope during Coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – 6-year-old Sebastien Gonzalez has spent the last three weeks of quarantine pouring his heart into a new children’s book.

“So the book is all about spending time with your family and you have to be grateful for the time that you have with them,” said Sebastien Gonzalez, Author of The Great Doggy Holiday.

It’s called the Great Doggy Holiday!

The star of the show? “Blue” the Gonzalez’s four-legged family member who wishes to spend more time with his humans. The project was a team effort with the help and guidance from mom and dad.

“We just started thinking I bet there’s an upside to this I bet all these dogs that are being walked right now and spending so much time with their owners,” said Miguel Gonzalez, father of Sebastien. “We thought wouldn’t it be great to do a book about a dog that thinks this is a great holiday?”

“It’s very colorful, so you could even just look at the pictures and not even read it and assume and pick up your own story from it,” said Melanie Gonzalez, Mother of Sebastien. “I think as you read it you just gain a sense of happiness and closeness.”

The Great Doggy Holiday was shot, written and designed by the Gonzalez family. The Gonzalez’s are grateful for the response they received from their book so far.

The family is already working on a sequel book that will involve keiki from the community.

If you’d like a free copy of The Great Doggy Holiday, click here.