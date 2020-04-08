HAWAIISTRONG: Kauai County Mayor breaking the boredom through Instagram videos

HONOLULU (KHON2) – While the state is enforcing stay-at-home orders during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami is proving that staying inside doesn’t have to be boring.

Dancing, cooking and magic tricks. Those are just some of the fun ways Mayor Kawakami is breaking the boredom while urging residents to stay home.

“I have fun with it,” said Derek Kawakami, Mayor of Kauai County. “It’s Kauai that’s how we do things. We find ways to find the glimmer of sunshine in cloudy days.”

The “Stay Home Kauai” IGTV series is a family effort.

“They’re both stuck at home and I think they spend all day thinking what can we do to make daddy look embarrassing.”

Some of the videos are educational and others are just pure entertaining.

“It’s just something wacky and people seem to enjoy it. I don’t know for how long I think like anything else at some point I’m going to get under people’s skin and we’ll start to dial it down a bit still waiting for that to happen.”

The Kauai County Mayor hopes to spread joy during these tough times.

“I think it’s during these times that we have to step up and step out of our comfort zone and provide some hope for our people I think that’s really what they’re looking for.”

Under the laughs, cooking and crafts Kawakami hopes the message remains clear. Stay home and do your part to flatten the curve.