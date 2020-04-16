HAWAIISTRONG: Kalihi Waena Elementary teachers connect with students through COVID-19 jingle

HONOLULU (KHON2) – While students across the state are distance learning, teachers at Kalihi Waena Elementary are busy with projects of their own.

“Debby had an idea they’ve been doing some cheers for the kids the last couple weeks of school trying to keep everyone’s spirits up and of course our fantastic academic coach Bella Willing is so talented she put it all together,” said Daniel Larking, Principal of Kalihi Waena Elementary.

The lions faculty adapted with the times and rallied together remotely to create a Coronavirus jingle for their students.

“Because teachers were already meeting in these virtual groups I think everyone was all on board there were no questions i think they knew it was for our students,” said Debra Heyler, Vice Principal of Kalihi Waena Elementary.

Despite no students on campus, the Kalihi Waena teachers wanted to reach out to their kids in an innovative and fun way.

The message behind the moves..perserve and keep working hard.

“We miss you we’ll get through this it’s kind of we’re hearing more and more this is not a sprint, it’s a marathon we have to keep going and we will get through this,” said Heyler.

