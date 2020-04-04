HawaiiStrong: Kailua Tiny Free Library keeping keiki busy during Coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Public libraries and schools are temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, leaving many keiki with limited resources of books.

Now, the owner of a tiny free library in Kailua is doing her part to help.

Providing books for keiki is nothing new for Mapuana Faulkner.

Now, she’s helping children in Kailua get their reading fix amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can find Faulkner’s unique collection of books on Keolu Drive.

All you have to do is bring a book to take a book.

Faulkner says she is so inspired by everyone’s acts of aloha during these hard times, she had to find her tiny way to help.

For more locations of tiny free libraries in Hawaii, click here.