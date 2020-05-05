HawaiiStrong: Henry Kapono using his platform to spread positivity during COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We’ve seen many people step up to spread hope and positivity during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. One of those people includes legendary musician Henry Kapono.

It’s no secret, Henry Kapono and his classic songs have been music to our ears for decades. Now, he’s using the power of music and social media to spread hope during the global pandemic.

“We pick a card and it usually inspires us for that moment and gives us an idea for that moment and these are the cards and then I just read a card and sing a song and it’s just uplifting for all my watchers and followers,” said Kapono.

Hop onto Instagram and you’ll enter what Henry Kapono calls his “positive world.” Every day, you can find a virtue card reading.

“I just want to keep that message positive out there so cause the times we’re going through, we really need to stay positive it’s really tough times and it’s tough in every way.”

Of course, his virtue message is always followed up by a song.

“Music is a universal language with the virtue cards. I try to pick a song that reflects the card as well.”

The legendary musician is also lending out a hand to other local musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re sending out Foodland gift cards. We’re already up to almost $100,000 of Foodland gift cards for the musicians. They apply on the Henry Kapono Foundation website and then we review their applications and we send them a card. You know it helps them sustain, you know help them get food for the family.”

The COVID19 basic essentials relief for Hawaii’s music community remains open. Henry Kapono will also continue his positive world posts as long as the pandemic continues.

“Celebrate every day. We have a beautiful place–the earth, our beaches, our mountains. Everything is being healed. I think it’s a good thing for paradise and just realize and celebrate and be grateful for what we do have and that things will get better.”

To learn more about the Henry Kapono Foundation and to donate or support the COVID-19 relief fund, click here.