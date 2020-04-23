HawaiiStrong: Hawaiian strategy studio creates “Actions of Aloha Challenge” amid Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Culture and aloha are coming together to encourage the public to share kindness during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really appropriate for us to launch this campaign on Prince Kuhio day and throughout this campaign remind everyone to live with aloha like our Ali’i did and be inspired by those who came before us to honor our kupuna, to honor our keiki, to do things always always with aloha first,” said Kirra Downing, Communications Director for Dtl.

Dtl, a Hawaiian Strategy Studio, created the Actions of Aloha Challenge online. Anyone can participate and all you have to do is share your good deed using the hashtag actions of aloha.

Meanwhile, the Asing family is getting creative and adding their own touch of aloha in their neighborhood.

“I kind of just looked around the house for what we had and I found these old garden stones that were kind of stacked up on the side of the house and I knew we had paint so I went with that,” said Danielle Asing a Kailua resident.

The colorful stones are decorated with words like forgiveness, gratitude, courage and compassion. Those stones of encouragement are lined up outside of the Asing’s Kailua home.

Dtl hopes to see the challenge grow and continue past the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Hawaii is the birth place of aloha and I feel like we can leverage that at anytime you know I think aloha brings us together when we’re faced with a challenge but really aloha is alive and well throughout our state at all times and really it’s ingrained in us,” said Downing.

To learn more about how you can participate with the Actions of Aloha Challenge, click here.