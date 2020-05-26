HawaiiStrong: Hawaiian Airlines delivers first class donation to Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Grounded flights and empty planes, that’s what sparked the cabin to community initiative from Hawaiian Airlines amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We found ourselves with an excess inventory items of blankets and other soft goods from our onboard services and the idea was where should this go and who can we call,” said Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, Director of Community and Cultural Relations at Hawaiian Airlines. “I was just sitting there like ‘hey this could really make a nice first class pet bed.'”

Meanwhile, the Hawaiian Humane Society put out a call to the community for donations and little did they know, their animals would receive a first class gift.

“Hawaiian Airlines gave us over about 2,500 of these mattress pads and I went to pick it up and as we were picking it up it was raining and there was a big rainbow framing the truck it was a perfect day and we’re so grateful for this donation,” said Daniel Roselle, Director of Community Relations at Hawaiian Humane Society.

Roselle says the donation couldn’t have come in a better time, especially with hurricane season approaching.

“I tell you it’s one of the most heartwarming things about this. We faced down this pandemic and thought oh my goodness, how are we going to do this with so many animals? We put the call out to the community and in so many ways they’ve stepped and we are just so so grateful and appreciative,” said Roselle.

“Hawaiian will always be in that spirit of giving and sharing to the place that our airline was born and will always be,” said Nakanelua-Richards.