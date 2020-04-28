HawaiiStrong: Give Kauai Hope project supports small businesses one shirt at a time amid Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – CG Custom Prints is dishing out hundreds of t-shirts and a lot of aloha for their Give Kauai Hope project.

“We just went to the drawing board and said hey what can we do during this time and giving back also helps you out to you know it’s so fulfilling to be able to give to people and you know money isn’t everything and giving is so fulfilling,” said Donovan Claytor, Owner of CG Custom Prints.

Donovan Claytor is helping out fellow local businesses that are suffering due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We have over 200 companies that are participating in this which is growing every day we get request from 10 to 12 companies per day.”

One of those companies is Machine Machine Apparel. Owner Shannon Hiramoto temporarily closed her doors due to Covid-19.

“Any lite bit helps right now at this point and I believe customers do want to help support us smaller businesses and the t-shirts are only $25 so it’s a nice easy way to support what we’re doing,” said Hiramoto.

“It’s pretty simple it costs nothing to the company all they have to do is fill out the form on our website send us their logo that they want on the t-shirt and we create a mock up put it on our website,” Claytor said.

100 percent of the proceeds go the small business on the shirt you purchase.

With many small businesses in need during these uncertain times, Claytor is working on an expansion of the program.

“We do have some other projects in mind we’ve been approached by a bunch of different people all over Hawaii from Oahu to Hilo and asking us to provide the same program, so we’re in the works of creating something,” said Claytor.

To find more information about the Give Kauai Hope Project and how you can purchase a shirt or if you’re a small business in need, click here.