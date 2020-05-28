HawaiiStrong: Alx Kawakami to host virtual fundraising concert to benefit mental health

HONOLULU (KHON2) – From the stage to his backyard, Alx Kawakami is no stranger to bright lights and a huge audience, but things are a little different due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s just way different and an adjustment but I was talking to other musicians, I was talking to Johnny Valentine last night and he said he just started said ‘yes, yes, yes’ clapping for himself,” said Alx Kawakami, a local musician.

Despite gigs and concerts on hold, Kawakami is still using his voice to spread aloha with the help of some local businesses.

“Through this quarantine we were just discussing ways to help the community. So we’ve been helping each other bouncing ideas off and Chris approached me and said because this is mental health awareness month why don’t we do something to help that industry and help people in need especially now because people are needing help.”

On Friday, the award-winning musician will host Malama Mana’o, a virtual fundraising concert to benefit mental health.

“I hope everyone can tune in on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and share it around the world because mental health is a really serious subject and you know now with everything going on I think we need to be more aware of it than ever.”

Local restaurants are also jumping in to raise funds.

“Rainbow Drive Inn and Highway Inn are going to match up to donations of $500 each so I’m hoping we surpass that but we’ll just be jamming and having a good time for a good cause.”

Kawakami says it’s all about helping where you can and continuing to show that aloha spirit during these trying times.

“If I’m able to do something to help or if anyone is able to do something to help, you got to do it and I’m a firm believer in if you do things for the right reasons and your intentions are good then things always fall into place.”

Malama Mana’o will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hawaii time. It will be live streamed on Kawakami’s social media platforms, click here for more information.