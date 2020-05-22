HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s unemployment rate has reached historic levels.
According to the State Labor Department, April’s unemployment rate went up to 22 percent. This reflected the economic impact of COVID-19 in the state.
There were nearly 140,000 people out of work in April. Initial claims for unemployment benefits increased by nearly 14,000. That’s a 1,100 percent increase from a year ago.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Hawaii’s unemployment rate reaches historic high
- Kupuna Life: A bountiful garden at Lunalilo Home is providing meals for kupuna
- Kauai businesses get ready to reopen Friday
- Hawaii dancer brings together original Broadway cast of the Lion King for virtual performance
- Public access to Waipio Valley will be closed