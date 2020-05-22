Hawaii’s unemployment rate reaches historic high

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s unemployment rate has reached historic levels.

According to the State Labor Department, April’s unemployment rate went up to 22 percent. This reflected the economic impact of COVID-19 in the state.

There were nearly 140,000 people out of work in April. Initial claims for unemployment benefits increased by nearly 14,000. That’s a 1,100 percent increase from a year ago.

THE LATEST ON KHON2