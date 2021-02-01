Hawaii’s unemployed face decision over benefits extensions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii claimants must choose between Extended Benefits (EB20) or Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation (PEUC) by Friday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

In a news release, the Hawaii State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) said the Continued Assistance Act (CAA) was signed into law extending Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act unemployment provisions on Dec. 28.

Federal funding and programming updates have allowed the department to offer a choice of either EB20 or PEUC for claimants that filed for EB20 between Dec. 15, 2020 and Dec. 28, 2020.

Those that filed for EB20 will have until Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. to choose between EB20 and PEUC. If claimants choose to continue their PEUC claim, they will receive benefits from weeks ending Jan. 2 and onwards. Claimants that do not respond will have their claim automatically processed for EB20.

To make a selection, claimants must log in to their web account and click on the “Extended Benefits Survey” button. The survey is available Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The department has also issued Federal Pandemic Unemployment (FPUC, $300 plus-up) for all eligible claimants for weeks ending Jan. 2 through Jan. 23 during the last week. All eligible claimants will receive FPUC for weeks ending Jan. 2 through March 13, 2021.

The DLIR will make announcements on its website and Twitter account, and in the unemployment insurance portal, as it implements provisions of the COVID-19 relief bill.

* None of the benefits described above, nor unemployment benefits of any kind, are available to employees who are terminated for cause, quit their job without good cause, refuse to return to work, or refuse to receive full-time pay. Attempts to collect benefit payments in these situations could be viewed as fraudulent. Investigation of job separation is part of the eligibility determination process.