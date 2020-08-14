Hawaii’s triple-digit coronavirus case count is straining local hospitals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The weeks of triple-digit increases in coronavirus cases continue to strain Hawaii’s hospitals.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green says from February to June the state had about 900 cases.

In August, and less than two weeks in, the state has seen over 2,000 cases. As of August 13, the hospital ICU bed space is at 56 percent with at least 150 with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

“The cases are becoming more severe,” said Lt. Gov. Green. “We’ve seen an uptick in cases in the ICU and on ventilators in this two-week period. 81 plus additional people have been hospitalized and unfortunately, some people do die as we heard today and our hearts just break.”

He adds that right now, work is being done to add more ICU bed space and the state does have enough ventilators to meet the current need.

