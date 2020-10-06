Hawaii’s Rigoberto Sanchez continues to defy the odds in the NFL

It would have been hard to envision a professional football career for Rigoberto Sanchez in 2015. Back then, he was just trying to make the team at the University of Hawaii.

Sanchez, who walked on for the Rainbow Warriors after a JUCO career at Butte College, impressed in Manoa almost immediately. For two seasons, he held placekicking, punting and kickoff duties, becoming one of the rare college players who held all those responsibilities simultaneously.

Despite an accomplished UH career, in which he went a perfect 13-for-13 in field goal attempts during his senior season in 2016, Sanchez was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017 to compete for the starting punter position. Sanchez ultimately beat out veteran Jeff Locke and has not relinquished the job since.

During his stint with the Colts, Sanchez has been a model of consistency. In a 19-11 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, however, his streak of 62 straight punts without a touchback came to an end. It was his first touchback since a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 15, 2019.

Sanchez has yet to attempt a field goal or extra point during his pro career, but he does serve as the holder when someone from the Colts does. For the 2020 season, that means holding for rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who’s made 12 of his 14 field goal attempts and all nine of his extra point tries. As for kickoff duties, that role still belongs to Sanchez.

Prior to the 2019 season, Sanchez signed a four-year, $11.6 million extension with the Colts, securing his future both on and off the field.

Not bad for a walk-on.

Here’s how other players with Hawaii ties performed in Week 4 of the NFL season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): The Steelers had a bye week after their game against the Tennessee Titans got postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak for the Titans.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was active but did not record any tackles in a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had three total tackles (one solo) and a pass deflection in a 19-11 win over the Bears, holding the Chicago backfield to just 28 rushing yards.

"Everybody is paying attention to the details… trusting the man next to you."@Colts DT DeForest Buckner is one happy guy after Indy allowed just 28 rushing yards in today's win over the Bears.



🎤 @Amanda_Balionis pic.twitter.com/D9zWkUkfAU — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 5, 2020

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Tennessee Titans (Saint Louis): Correa tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out indefinitely. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, the Titans had a bye week after their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers got postponed.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made all three of his field goal tries and both of his extra point attempts in a 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman recorded his first career NFL tackle in a 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill recorded three total tackles (two solo) in a 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started his second straight game at left guard as the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-20, for their first win of the season. Injuries have continued to hamper the offensive line in Philadelphia, but Herbig has held steady.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp was active but did not record any statistics in a 26-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa was active but did not record any statistics in a 31-23 win over the Houston Texans.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): For the fourth consecutive week, Muti was ruled inactive for the Broncos, who won 37-28 against the New York Jets on Thursday night for their first win of the season.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa was active but did not play in the Dolphins’ 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Miami starter Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 29 of his 45 passes for 315 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai recorded one tackle in a 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis)

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs (Pearl City): Ta’amu tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out indefinitely.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)