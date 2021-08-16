Hawaii’s public libraries enforcing temporary closures due to high COVID infection rates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting this Wednesday, libraries across the state will be closed on Wednesdays due to the increasing cases of coronavirus.

In a statement the Hawaii State Public Library System says “These weekly closures are temporary as our state works through the high infection rates of the Delta variant.”

The library encourages using the online options available at librarieshawaii.org.

With your library card you can download ebooks, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and have access to other resources.

For more information visit librarieshawaii.org or call your local library.