Hawaii’s museums, theaters are struggling to stay afloat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some of Oahu’s oldest and historic buildings are facing uncertain times.

Iolani Palace was struggling after the first shut down and said that residents helped support the Palace this summer with memberships and donations. But the announcement of the latest shutdown is a blow to business.

“It feels like Groundhog Day–it’s all over again,” said Iolani Palace executive director Paula Akana. “It’s closed and we weren’t getting enough income in during that time to pay all of our bills.”

She said Iolani Palace saw many residents coming though and hopes people continue to come once the lockdown is lifted.

“I’m afraid of the loss of momentum,” she said.

She said another factor is tourism, and although residents have helped keep them afloat, the uncertainty of when tourism will resume is another struggle.

“The longer it goes, the worse it looks on the budget we have,” said Akana. “We’re already in a negative. We’re already looking at running out of funds in April.”

“I thought tourism hopefully would reopen in March [2021], if it does by then that will help us, hopefully that will sustain us until the end of our fiscal year and we’ll see where it goes from there,” she said

The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts said they’ll begin distributing CARES funds on September 1, 2020.

“The State Foundation did receive $427,500 in CARES money and will be going out. It’s very needed and that’s for jobs, keeping the lights on,” explained Jonathan Johnson, Executive Director State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

He said the half-million dollars in funding is not enough.

“We did a survey and there was a $9 million need for a three-month period for the cultural institutions that participated in the survey statewide,” Johnson explained. “So a half-million is just a little bit so definitely there’s a huge need.”

He said the cultural arts, museums, and performing arts sector created 22,000 jobs statewide.

“If we can keep them afloat and they can keep the employees working, it’s less a burden on the state’s unemployment,” Johnson said.

He said electricity is the biggest financial stressor at places like Iolani Palace and the Bishop Museum where air conditioning needs to be running constantly to preserve items.

Melanie Ide, President and CEO of the Bishop Museum said collection-based instiutions like theirs stores millions of items.

“We store more than 25 million things, all the stuff the visitors don’t see behind the scenes is really artifacts, treasures from the Monarchy, archival materials, photographic specimens and all of that needs to be in 24/7 environmentally controlled spaces,” Ide explained.

“That’s really important, that’s our number one responsibility really is to make sure that material is safe and secure and able to preserved for the future,” she said.

She said they’ve been able to remain open thanks to memberships and donations.

Both Bishop Museum and Iolani Palace said they’re looking into virtual tours soon.

Hawaii’s oldest theatre is in much more trouble.

The Hawaii Theatre Center has not been able to re-open since the pandemic began.

“We’ve had zero ticket revenue since February 2020 and it’s been absolutely devastating for us,” explained Gregory Dunn, Hawaii Theatre Center President and CEO.

He said there is no timeframe on when theatres will be able to reopen.

“So the only activities we’ve been able to work on is our live streaming venue which allows us to keep just a few crew members engaged and keep talent on the stage,” Dunn said.

He said they’ve been able to stay open thanks to the donations of complete strangers. Dunn said the theatre has not received any CARES funding from the city or state.

“We’ve lost over $6 million so far this year in revenues that we had planned on having with the shows we had booked and are now scheduled in the 2021-2022,” he said.

