Hawaii’s Louis Smolka and Martin Day have upcoming bouts scratched as UFC postpones next three events on schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Ray Borg and Louis Smolka square off in their flyweight bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The UFC has officially postponed its next three events, including March 28 which was scheduled to feature both Hawaii’s Louis Smolka and Martin Day, due to the ever-growing impact of the coronavirus.

UFC president Dana White alerted his entire staff of the decision on Monday, via email, which was first made public by by Michael Carroll.

The message revealed that events scheduled for March 21, March 28 and April 11 were canceled, but that plans are moving forward for UFC 249 on April 18 but the location for that event may be shifted out of Brooklyn, New York.

The UFC offices will also shut down through March 31.

The March 28 event which was scheduled for Columbus, Ohio were to feature Kapolei’s Louis Smolka against Davey Grant and Kailua’s Martin Day facing Randy Costa. Both bouts were to take place in the bantamweight division.