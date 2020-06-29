Hawaii’s King of the Keyboard turns 90

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 wants to wish a very happy birthday to Rene Paulo, who just turned 90.

Paulo got a very special, social distant birthday party in Waikele.

If you recognize him, that’s because Paulo is a legendary pianist. Rene Paulo is also known as Hawaii’s ‘King of the Keyboard’ and is a recipient of the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) Lifetime Achievement Awards.

His family planned a surprise birthday party. They told KHON2 that he hasn’t been able to see family or friends in months due to the pandemic.

Paulo enjoyed the party from behind a panel of plexiglass and sat on a throne dressed as a king.

Happy Birthday, Mr. Paulo!

