HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 wants to wish a very happy birthday to Rene Paulo, who just turned 90.
Paulo got a very special, social distant birthday party in Waikele.
If you recognize him, that’s because Paulo is a legendary pianist. Rene Paulo is also known as Hawaii’s ‘King of the Keyboard’ and is a recipient of the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) Lifetime Achievement Awards.
His family planned a surprise birthday party. They told KHON2 that he hasn’t been able to see family or friends in months due to the pandemic.
Paulo enjoyed the party from behind a panel of plexiglass and sat on a throne dressed as a king.
Happy Birthday, Mr. Paulo!
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Hawaii’s King of the Keyboard turns 90
- Firefighters mop up 40-acre brush fire on Molokai
- Kauai County, Expedia partners to advertise legal vacation rentals to visitors
- Compared to other states, Hawaii chefs, head cooks make the most money
- Another day of light winds