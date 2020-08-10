Hawaii’s John Ursua receives negative COVID-19 test one day after positive, awaits results of third test during isolation from Seahawks

One day after former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua of the Seattle Seahawks was placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, he’s now received a negative test and now awaits a third test while in isolation from the team.

Ursua, who has not felt any symptoms of the coronavirus, shared the update with KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello on Monday from his hotel room in Washington.

“It’s been a crazy experience, kind of a roller coaster if you may, where I get the news late (Saturday) night that I tested positive,” Ursua said. “I’m kind of concerned thinking that I’m going to be quarantined for the next 12 to 14 days and then come yesterday’s test results come back and it’s negative.”

The Kailua-Kona native was the first member of the Seahawks to be placed on the list after players reported for training camp about two weeks ago.

Ursua spent all of Sunday in isolation after being told of his positive test around midnight. He was then tested again on Sunday in which he learned of his negative test on Monday morning. He now awaits a third test and approval to rejoin the team.

“How the league is running things is right after you test a positive, you immediately do two tests. If you get two negatives then it was a false positive test, but if you get one positive out of the next two then you know you got to have that 14-day quarantine kind of deal,” Ursua explained. “It’s just been a crazy experience to just see that I tested positive one day and then the very next day I tested negative.”

If Ursua receives a second negative, he believes he will be able to rejoin the team as early as Tuesday. He says he was shocked to receive the first positive test, especially since he felt that he and his teammates were taking protocols seriously.

“I was extremely shocked. Just because we’ve been living a pretty isolated life right now. We’re not exactly like the bubble but we kind of treat everything as if it is,” Ursua said. “Our food is delivered to us, we only get to go to the facility and come back to the hotel. We do all of our meetings here at the hotel. They try to keep us out of restaurants, out of closed off areas, so they’re doing a great job.

“So when I got the news I was like, man, I was the first one on the Seahawks to get it and the only one so far, but I guess I’ve been hearing about how there’s a lot of false positives out there so I was just crossing my fingers hoping that everything would be okay.”

Regardless of what the third test reveals, Ursua says that the experience does not change how he feels about his decision to participate in the 2020 NFL season. Players had a chance to opt out prior to the Aug. 7 deadline. Among the 66 players that chose to do so was Ursua’s former UH teammate Leo Koloamatangi, currently an offensive lineman with the New York Jets.

“For me, there was never a question of whether I wanted to do it or not. I think for myself it’s just if we get to get the season going and the NFL makes it work, I’m going to be a guy who’s going to enjoy to play and I think it’s a big year for me and I think I can really appreciate this year, but obviously you have to respect everybody’s decision,” Ursua said. “Leo has a newborn and people have families and so you have to respect other people and how they treat this virus because you don’t know how it can affect their families compared to somebody like me who I’m just trying to play the game. I’m just trying to make sure that everything works out and enjoy my time.”

Ursua is hopeful that he will receive the news of his third test result by either Monday night or Tuesday morning at the latest.