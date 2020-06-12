Hawaii’s Jeremy Wu-Yelland selected by Boston Red Sox in 2020 MLB Draft

University of Hawaii junior pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday.

Yelland’s selection came in the fourth round and was the 118th pick overall. The slot value for his pick is $487,900, although his signing bonus is yet to be officially disclosed.

Wu-Yelland was regarded as UH’s top pro prospect for the 2020 season. In a pandemic-shortened season, he allowed just one earned run in 13 innings out of the bullpen for a 0.69 ERA. He also earned two saves and struck out 16 hitters. The Rainbow Warriors went 11-6 before the COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt end to the season.

In the likely event that Wu-Yelland signs with the Red Sox, he will forgo his senior season with Hawaii.