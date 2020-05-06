Hawaii is known for its aloha spirit. That spirit showed through on Friday in the performances that local artists put on, the dedication of volunteers and a small but brilliant production team. The people of Hawaii donated nearly $43,000 to help support food security for kupuna–a worry that intensified during the coronavirus pandemic. To learn more about the Kupuna Food Security Coalition, visit their website.
Mahalo Hawaii for your generous donations.
- Hawaii’s generous donations support kupuna amid coronavirus worries
