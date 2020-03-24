HONOLULU (KHON2) – An Oahu adult is Hawaii’s first death from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The Department of Health reports the person passed away on March 20th and suffered from multiple underlying health conditions.

The available history for this person suggests they had a potential indirect travel-related exposure.

The person had been tested at a clinical commercial laboratory, and the results were indeterminate.

Follow-up testing today, by the State Laboratories Division, confirmed COVID-19.

The department of health issued this message:

“All of Hawaii expresses condolences to the family of the person who died and shares in grieving their loss. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves and their loved ones during these difficult times.”