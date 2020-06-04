Hawaii’s boating, water activity restrictions relaxed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency restrictions that were implemented during the state’s response to COVID-19 for commercial and recreational boating and ocean activities have been relaxed statewide.

This is effective immediately.

Commercial and recreational boating can now include up to 10 people on a vessel at one time, operating under new COVID-19 “Act With Care” guidelines. This includes passengers and crew and applies to all recreational and commercial vessels. It applies in all four Hawaii counties.

Here’s an exception to this rule: the 10 person limitation can be exceeded if everyone is from the same household.

Commercial water sports operators, like surf schools and kayak rental companies, can also resume operations with the same restrictions – a limit of 10 people including crew or staff.

These guidelines remain in effect and call for physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and the wearing of masks, when practical. Boating and Ocean Recreation COVID-19 guidelines to be followed are linked below.

Additionally, offices of the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) across the state will reopen for transactions tomorrow. All patrons will be required to abide by now common health protections.

This includes asking whether someone is sick prior to entering an office and only allowing one customer in at one time. Face masks are required. Practical social distancing will remain in effect as well.

Further protective steps include the installation of barriers to separate staff from visitors, frequent hand washing, and frequent disinfection of high use areas. Note, that many boating and ocean recreation transactions can now be done online.

