Hawaiian Quilt Collection is offering free, DIY kits and patterns to anyone interested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s a way you can sew your own quilt.

The Hawaiian Quilt Collection is donating free, do-it-yourself kits and patterns to every interested household address. The kits include cushion covers, eyeglass cases, potholders, and makeup bags.

Hundreds of kits are available and it’s on a first-come-first-serve basis with a limit one kit per household.

People will be asked to select their desired kit, indicating the top three choices. The items being given away are based on availability, with hundreds of kits available. No credit card information is needed to receive a kit, and domestic and international shipping is free but limited to current the United States Postal Service accessibility.

“We understand that it is challenging to self-quarantine under the governor’s mandate,” says Michael John Gillan, Founder and President of Hawaiian Quilt Collection. “We wanted to give back to the community, by keeping people occupied with a fun activity. All we ask for in return is that people spread their love and aloha to ‘ohana and friends, while doing their part to fight the spread of coronavirus by simply staying at home.”

To get the kits, click here.