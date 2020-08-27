Hawaiian Mission Houses aims at providing education for keiki during remote learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid the many victims of the COVID-19 pandemic have been museums.

According to the American Alliance of Museums, about a third of museums could be closing their doors for good due to financial concerns.

In the islands, Hawaiian Mission House Historic Site and Archives was set for a banner year with their bi-centennial.

After being shut down twice, the facility is now gearing toward providing learning tools for Keiki and researchers. They are offering virtual field trips in both English and Olelo Hawaii.

“We’re able to tour students through the historic houses we have three of the oldest houses,” said Executive Team Member and Director of Development Elizabeth Lentz-Hill.

“We’ve gotten comments from kids like this is so much better than reading a website which is what a lot of online education was particularly in the beginning of this, right?”

If you’re looking for more educational opportunities for your Keiki or your school, free learning tools are also archived on their website.

“One of the things we did early on was make this list with connecting with history so every day there was a video for our site or a new Olelo Hawaii word or a do it at home activity, so there was something different for families and teachers to see every day,” Lentz-Hill said.

After finally reopening from the first stay-at-home order on July 14, Lentz-Hill says they were filled with bookings that stretched all the way to October.

“They are entirely Kamaaina, most of whom come to say we haven’t been to Hawaiian Mission Houses since 4th grade,”

The pandemic has postponed the big celebrations they had planned for the bi-centennial, but they hope to gather once again once it’s safe to do so.

“We anticipate many of the large events and gatherings potentially happening in April which would be a year later so maybe it’s the first anniversary of the 200th anniversary,” Lentz-Hill said.