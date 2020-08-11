HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society announced a change to operations for its Moiliili campus following a significant spike in positive COVID-19 cases on Oahu.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The change was announced on August 10 and will include the following:
- Walk-in visits for dog adoptions will no longer be allowed.
- Walk-in visits for cat adoptions will only be allowed if Hawaiian Humane Society staff. determine social distancing can be practiced.
- Admission center will continue to be open by appointment only.
- Hours of operation will be modified to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
- Walk-in appointments will only be accepted for emergency purposes.
- A face mask/covering must be worn with proper physical distancing followed.
For emergency walk ins from 6 pm to 10 am, please call 356-2250.
To find out what is considered an emergency, visit their website.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Georgie Ladore Jr.
- Hawaiian Humane Society announces new rules following COVID-19 spike
- Police, U.S. Marshals seeking warrant suspect
- Lt. Gov. Green calls for new DOH leadership to handle Covid testing and contact tracing
- Chaminade University announces classes will be online for first three weeks of fall semester