Hawaiian Humane Society announces new rules following COVID-19 spike

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society announced a change to operations for its Moiliili campus following a significant spike in positive COVID-19 cases on Oahu.

The change was announced on August 10 and will include the following:

Walk-in visits for dog adoptions will no longer be allowed.

Walk-in visits for cat adoptions will only be allowed if Hawaiian Humane Society staff. determine social distancing can be practiced.

Admission center will continue to be open by appointment only.

Hours of operation will be modified to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Walk-in appointments will only be accepted for emergency purposes.

A face mask/covering must be worn with proper physical distancing followed.

For emergency walk ins from 6 pm to 10 am, please call 356-2250.

To find out what is considered an emergency, visit their website.

