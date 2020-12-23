Hawaiian Host donates 15,000 boxes to first responders and community groups

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiian Host donated 15,000 boxes of chocolate-covered macadamia nuts to first responders and community groups.
With less visitors in the islands, the company wanted to share its aloha spirit by sharing with the community.
Hawaiian Host worked with the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce to identify some of the recipients across West Oahu.
The list includes first responders, women’s shelters, veteran groups, food pantries, and keiki groups.
