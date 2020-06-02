Hawaiian Electric Company resumes resilience work delayed due to COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HECO announced Monday, it’s ramping up infrastructure upgrades which would normally be done before hurricane season starts, but were delayed due to the pandemic.

Crews will be removing overhead jumper lines and replacing aging and damaged utility poles.

Customers will be notified if the work requires scheduled outages.

The work will be done on Oahu, Hawaii Island and Maui County.

Crews will continue to follow social distancing guidelines while in the field, and the public is asked to stay away.