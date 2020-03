HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is making more changes to protect employees and customers.

They’ll be reducing the number of meter readers sent out until further notice.

Bills will be estimated based on previous month’s usage.

Once meter reading resumes, bills will true up and customers will be billed accordingly.

Service disconnections are now suspended through May 17, an extension from April 17.

HECO ensures electric service will not be disrupted through these changes.