Hawaiian Airlines works to accommodate large number of passengers to Las Vegas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you were planning a trip to Las Vegas next month, you may have noticed some ticket prices on Hawaiian Airlines were more than double what travelers are used to paying.

KHON2 asked Hawaiian Airlines about it.

A spokesperson says they’re working to accommodate a large volume of existing guests already booked and a surge of new guests next month.

This caused fares to temporarily go up on certain flights that were close to being full until they manually capped fares.

